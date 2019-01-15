Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
WEATHER ALERT
Winter Weather Advisory
Full Story
WATCH
LIVE
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
North Suburbs
West Suburbs
South Suburbs
NW Indiana
EDIT
Log In
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Videos
Photos
Local News
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
North Suburbs
West Suburbs
South Suburbs
NW Indiana
Categories
Traffic
Weather
U.S. & World
I-Team
Politics
Entertainment
Consumer & Business
Health
Weather
ABC7 Sports
Hungry Hound
Localish
Events & Things To Do
Weather Sketchers
Web Cameras
Station Info
About ABC7 Chicago
ABC7 Newsteam Bios
Chicago Proud
TV Listings
ABC7 Jobs - Internships
Contests, Promotions & Rules
Shows
ABC7 LIVE Newscasts
Windy City Live
Newsviews
ABC7 Specials
190 North
Live Well Network
Follow Us:
share
tweet
share
email
Missing mom, 1-month-old daughter safely located, police say
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
none
SHARE
share
tweet
share
email
WLS
Tuesday, January 15, 2019 05:36PM
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago police say they have safely located a missing mother and her infant daughter who were last seen on Chicago's South Side Monday.
No additional information has been released.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing teenager
missing children
chicago police department
Chicago
Armour Square
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman, 96, rescued from car seconds before Metra trains hits
FBI seeks any local witness in Belize murder of ABC7's Anne Swaney
3 shot in University Park, police say
Police rescue man from Chicago River in Loop
'El Chapo' Guzman associate claims kingpin paid $100M bribe to former Mexican President
Aurora police investigate video of woman dragging child by hair
JB Pritzker signs 2 executive orders on first day as governor
Unfair car repair? How to prevent a heated dispute with your mechanic
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Patchy, freezing drizzle
Funeral for Illinois State Police Trooper Chris Lambert set for Friday
WATCH: SUV careens across highway, toppling truck on I-90
VIDEO: Toddler strapped in car seat falls out of moving car
More News