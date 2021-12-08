Body of missing man, 64, last seen in Palos Heights found, police say

PALOS HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- The body of of a missing 64-year-old south suburban man has been found.The Palos Heights Police Department said it responded to a citizen tip and located a body, which was identified as that of Robert Skoczen.It's not clear where his body was found but police said due to the jurisdiction of the location, Illinois State Police was notified and will be conducting a death investigation.An Endangered Missing Persons Advisory was activated Sunday for Skoczen.He had last seen just after 10 a.m. near 135th Street and Ridgeland Avenue.In the alert police said Skoczen had suffered from a condition that put him in danger.Since his disappearance, police said they reached out and received numerous calls from agencies and citizens in an effort to find Skoczen.