missing person

Body of missing man, 64, last seen in Palos Heights found, police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team

Palos Heights police are searching for a missing endangered 64-year-old man last seen in Chicago's south suburbs

PALOS HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- The body of of a missing 64-year-old south suburban man has been found.

The Palos Heights Police Department said it responded to a citizen tip and located a body, which was identified as that of Robert Skoczen.

It's not clear where his body was found but police said due to the jurisdiction of the location, Illinois State Police was notified and will be conducting a death investigation.

An Endangered Missing Persons Advisory was activated Sunday for Skoczen.
He had last seen just after 10 a.m. near 135th Street and Ridgeland Avenue.

In the alert police said Skoczen had suffered from a condition that put him in danger.

Since his disappearance, police said they reached out and received numerous calls from agencies and citizens in an effort to find Skoczen.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
palos heightsmissing manmissing manmissing person
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MISSING PERSON
Fire in QVC warehouse: 1 reportedly missing after massive NC blaze
Family, police still searching for missing Texas woman 1 year later
Coast Guard ends search for cruise ship passenger who went overboard
Family waits nearly 2 months for missing son's body to be ID'd
TOP STORIES
Chicago firefighter dies days after NW side apartment fire
Girl, 10, dies after participating in dangerous social media trend
FDA investigating salad listeria outbreak; multiple sick, 1 killed
Chicago COVID news: City to require vaccine proof for indoor venues
Michelle hands out her final rose on 'The Bachelorette,' gets engaged
Brawl breaks out inside Miami airport; 2 charged
IL reports 10,264 new COVID cases; 60% of population fully vaccinated
Show More
Chicago Weather: Cold but sunny Wednesday
When will it snow in Chicago? City breaks record of no measurable snow
DA asks court to reconsider sentence for Colorado truck driver
Holiday gatherings a concern in low vaccination rate neighborhoods
5 states added to Chicago travel advisory
More TOP STORIES News