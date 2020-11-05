death investigation

Body found in Midlothian forest preserve ID'd as Harvey woman who went missing on walk

Autopsy for Vanessa Ceja Ramirez expected Thursday
By
MIDLOTHIAN, Ill. (WLS) -- An autopsy is scheduled Thursday for a woman whose body was found the day before in a south suburban forest preserve.

Vanessa Ceja Ramirez, a young Harvey woman, was last seen Monday afternoon.

She'd been walking with her mother in the Midlothian Meadows forest preserve, but decided to separate and said she'd meet her later at the car. The 22-year-old teaching aide never made it.

Police were called, and helicopters and dogs were dispatched to the 2-square-mile triangle. They picked up Ceja Ramirez's scent at 151st and Pulaski and then her cellphone's last ping, which led investigators to an apartment building 2 miles away in Oak Forest. A police canvass found nothing.

"Come back, we are here for you," her mother said, pleading for her safe return. "We want to take care of you, we want it to be good."

As friends and family gathered Wednesday afternoon to search the woods, suddenly police asked everyone to leave.

RELATED: Indiana police investigate motive behind dead body found with multiple bullet wounds in Griffith

Forest preserve police confirmed a woman's body was found in the area. The Cook County medical examiner's office identified the woman's body as Ceja Ramirez Wednesday evening.

"Whatever information you may have, if you just saw Vanessa at a split second, say something to someone about it," Harvey Mayor Christopher Clark urged the public.

The medical examiner is still working to determine how Ceja Ramirez died. An autopsy is planned for Thursday.

RELATED: Person of interest in custody after 2 teens found dead in Lake County, Ind. home

Her family fears she may have been the victim of foul play. Her loved ones gathered for a vigil in Harvey Wednesday night, where they remembered her as the light of her family and community. In addition to working, relatives said Ceja Ramirez was also going to college.

"She's just somebody that we believed in, that had our future in her hands, just like most of our kids here," said Alejandro Villegas, her uncle. "She was a sweet child that was humble, smiled, shy. She was a good person. And she just didn't deserve anything of this."

The Cook County sheriff will handle the investigation into her death, forest preserve police said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
midlothianharveycook countymissing womanbody founddeath investigation
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DEATH INVESTIGATION
Joliet sergeant charged for allegedly leaking video of controversial arrest
Vanessa Bryant suing Sheriff's Dept. over Kobe crash pics
Bear seen near Elgin man's remains in Great Smoky Mountain National Park
Guillen's family reacts to ouster of Ft. Hood's top brass
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2020 presidential election results: Biden stands on the brink of winning
'Count Every Vote' protest in Chicago calls for Trump to concede
Trump sues in 3 states, laying ground for contesting election outcome
Arrests made after fires set, clashes with police in NYC
Kinzinger tells Trump to stop calls to end vote counting, claims of fraud
Woman, 70, hit by stray bullet inside Austin home
Pritzker warns of 'painful' cuts after IL votes against tax referendum
Show More
Georgia 2020 live presidential election results
Underwood, Oberweis nearly tied as absentee votes are counted
Republicans declare victory in IL graduated income tax amendment decision
IL 2020 live presidential election results
Chicago Weather: Sunny, nice Thursday
More TOP STORIES News