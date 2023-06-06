'MJ the Musical' on Broadway in Chicago: Star Roman Banks talks about show

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An American icon will soon come to life on stage in Chicago.

Actor and vocalist Roman Banks will play Michael Jackson in "MJ the Musical."

Banks came to ABC7 Chicago Tuesday to talk about the musical's run in Chicago this summer.

"MJ the Musical" centers around the making of the 1992 Dangerous World Tour. The Tony Award-winning musical offers a look into the music, dance, creative mind and collaborative spirit of Michael Jackson.

Banks is best known for being the first BIPOC actor to portray Evan in "Dear Evan Hansen" on Broadway. He has also guest starred on "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series."

"MJ the Musical" is dancing and singing its way into the Nederlander Theatre for its first stop on its North American Tour. The show opens Aug. 1, and runs through Sept. 2.

Tickets start at $49.