New selfie museum and event space In Flossmoor

By Tony Smith
FLOSSMOOR, Ill. (WLS) -- A new selfie museum and events space is open in the Village of Flossmoor, Illinois.

Visitors can take photos and videos in themed rooms with various unique backdrops. And it's all dedicated to moms! There are several selfie installations at the space, with all themed after motherhood.


On May 5, the Mommie Experience will host a "Cinco De Mama" event. There will be unlimited tacos, bottomless margaritas and music. For Father's Day, the owners will feature an exhibit dedicated to fathers. For more information, click here.
