Monkeypox Indiana: 2 more US states, IN, MO, announce their first cases

113 monkeypox cases confirmed in 21 US states, territories
By CNN
CDC Monkeypox: IN, MO announce their first cases

CHICAGO -- Two more states have reported their first cases of monkeypox -- Indiana and Missouri.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that 113 monkeypox cases have been confirmed in 21 U.S. states and territories as of Friday, CNN reported.

Missouri Department of Health officials said their state's first case is a Kansas City resident who had recently traveled out-of-state.

Indiana's Department of Health isn't releasing the location of their monkeypox patient, who is currently in isolation.

SEE MORE: 7 Chicago monkeypox cases involve those who recently traveled and conference attendee, officials say

Monkeypox is a rare, but potentially serious, viral illness that is spread in skin-to-skin contact with bodily fluids.

Most cases -- 75% or more -- are from people who think they may have been exposed during international travel.

The U.S. has ordered more 300,000 additional doses of the vaccine for monkeypox, and there are more ready-for-order if needed.
