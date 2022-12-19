Explore a winter wonderland carved from ice!

Bundle up and check out this incredible world carved from two million pounds of ice - in TEXAS!

GALVESTON, TEXAS -- Want to add some magic to your holiday season? When you step into Ice Land at Moody Gardens, you will be transported to a winter wonderland made entirely from ice!

The 18,000-square foot attraction in Galveston, Texas, is filled with two million pounds of ice hand carved into incredible, detailed sculptures. This year's theme is Caribbean Christmas, so visitors are taken on an underwater journey filled with coral reefs, sharks, tropical fish and even a surfing Santa.

Carving all of the ice is a long process that can take around 40 days and a team from Harbin, China, uses chainsaws, chisels and ice picks to create intricate details.

"The holiday season is usually pretty warm here in Texas, so to create a venue here at nine degrees is quite a challenge, but it's the perfect way to celebrate the holidays," said Jerri Hamachek with Moody Gardens.

There's even a special tribute to the 2022 World Series Champions, the Houston Astros, carved from ice.

Visit moodygardens.com to learn more!