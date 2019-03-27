More than 32 pounds of THC-infused gummy bears found in Evanston traffic stop, police say

EVANSTON, Ill. -- A Waukegan man was allegedly found with several pounds of THC-infused gummy bears Saturday during a traffic stop in north suburban Evanston.Fredo Demaret is charged with possessing more than 5 kilograms of a substance containing cannabis, and with intending to sell it, Evanston police said in a statement.Demaret was pulled over by an officer about 5:45 p.m. after driving through a stop sign in the 1500 block of Wesley Avenue, police said. The officer smelled cannabis and also saw cannabis oil in the vehicle, police said.A police dog helped search the car, in which officers found four bags of THC-infused gummy bears weighing 476 grams, two shipping boxes of additional THC-infused gummy bears weighing 32 pounds and seven vials of THC oil, police said.A Cook County judge denied Demaret's bail, according to court records. He is due again in court April 16.