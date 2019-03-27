Crime & Safety

More than 32 pounds of THC-infused gummy bears found in Evanston traffic stop, police say

Fredo Demaret.

EVANSTON, Ill. -- A Waukegan man was allegedly found with several pounds of THC-infused gummy bears Saturday during a traffic stop in north suburban Evanston.

Fredo Demaret is charged with possessing more than 5 kilograms of a substance containing cannabis, and with intending to sell it, Evanston police said in a statement.

Demaret was pulled over by an officer about 5:45 p.m. after driving through a stop sign in the 1500 block of Wesley Avenue, police said. The officer smelled cannabis and also saw cannabis oil in the vehicle, police said.

A police dog helped search the car, in which officers found four bags of THC-infused gummy bears weighing 476 grams, two shipping boxes of additional THC-infused gummy bears weighing 32 pounds and seven vials of THC oil, police said.

A Cook County judge denied Demaret's bail, according to court records. He is due again in court April 16.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
