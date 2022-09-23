Morton Arboretum events: When to see fall foliage as colors change for the season

In the Chicago region, generally, the middle to end of October marks the best time to see the changing colors.

LISLE, Ill. (WLS) -- Fall is here! Many people love to see the changing colors and the Morton Arboretum has plenty of trees full of foliage.

"What's nice about the arboretum is we have so many varieties of trees. We'll see different colors in different spots," said Tari Marshall, director of public relations.

"This year should be better than last year," said Marshall. "Last year we had a drought in the region so the colors weren't that vibrant.

The arboretum also has many fall events scheduled. You can find the schedule here.