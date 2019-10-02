Morton Grove woman died in daughter's arms after being struck by car: 'I saw her floating in the air'

MORTON GROVE, Ill. -- The daughter of a woman struck and killed by a car in Morton Grove Tuesday night spoke exclusively to ABC7 Eyewitness News about the crash as the family struggles with their grief.Ayesha Ahmad struggles with her grief after she witnessed a hit-and-run driver claim her mother's life. Rafiqa Khanem, 60, was struck and killed Tuesday night.Ahmad she had left work to pick up her mother, who was walking home after leaving her job at a nursing home. Ahmad said she parked her car near Lincoln and Grove around 8:20 p.m., looked both ways and then told her mother it was OK to cross the street."She put first step on the street, and the second foot was on the foot path," Ahmad said. "When she put her second step, I don't know where the car came from, the car hit my mom and I saw her floating in the air and then she was on the floor."As the driver sped off, Ahmad rushed to her mother's side, but she could do nothing to help her. Khanem was dying in her daughter's arms."I put my hands under her head," Ahmad said. She said her mother was repeating an Arabic phrase that means "There's no God but Allah."Ahmad said the situation became more complicated when she was kept from her mother's side because responding officers mistakenly thought at first that she was the motorist responsible for the tragedy."What she told us, they thought she was a suspect and she was being questioned in lieu of being allowed to go in the ambulance, go with her mom to the hospital," said Jimmy Samad, victim's nephew. "Be with her mom in their last hours, last minutes."Khanem was pronounced dead at an area hospital from her injuries.Police and family said the driver turned himself into law enforcement Wednesday. Police said that because the driver came forward so quickly, they are no longer classifying the crash as a hit-and-run.Wednesday afternoon the close-knit family of Pakistani immigrants came to the Morton Grove police station looking for answers as they try to heal."When I close my eyes or I open my eyes I heard something, I hear a click, and I see my mom still floating in the air," Ahmad said.Police said they the investigation is ongoing and so far no charges have been filed.