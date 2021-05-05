chicago shooting

Mother of 5 shot while working security in Park Manor

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Mother of 5 shot while working security in Park Manor

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A security guard was wounded in a shooting while she was on the job in the Park Manor neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

The family of 38-year-old Keiona James huddled on the sidewalk outside a South Side emergency room waiting to hear how the hard-working mother of five pulled through surgery.

"She didn't deserve something like this," said Redd Johnson, her best friend. "She's just trying to do her job, take care of her kids. Are you telling me you can't do that in Chicago? That's my best friend."

Her family and boss said James was working her regular shift as a security guard in the lobby of an apartment building near W. 71st St. and S. Lafayette Ave. when she was shot just before 6 p.m. Tuesday.

"She was standing on the side assisting a senior citizen when shots rang out," said Wade Ingram, owner, Ingram Security.

"I spoke to her," said her sister, Kira Allen. "She was on her way to the hospital. She was in the ambulance. Her co-worker called first and she said Keiona had been shot. And then about 30 minutes later, Keiona was calling."

"We believe that the intended target was coming into the building and someone was attempting to shoot that person coming into the building," Ingram said.

Police are reviewing security footage from the apartment building trying to pinpoint the gunmen.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagopark manorchicago shootingchicago crimechicago violencechicago police department
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO SHOOTING
2 HS basketball stars hurt in Englewood drive-by shooting
No crimes reported by Chicago police after 86% of ShotSpotter gunfire alerts
45 shot, 5 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
38 shot, 6 dead in Chicago weekend violence
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Renters say they're being kicked out despite eviction moratorium
2 HS basketball stars hurt in Englewood drive-by shooting
Video shows SUV slam into West Town bar, narrowly missing pedestrian
Fla. principal seen paddling young girl in disturbing video
Ex-teacher charged with child sex crimes faced prior allegation: Diocese
Cyber attack on Illinois AG's office appears far worse than first thought
Reopening by July 4 tall task for Chicago's shuttered music, arts venues
Show More
Chicago aims for July 4 reopening; Auto Show returns
Chicago Weather: Mostly sunny Wednesday
New fund offers Chinatown restaurants financial lifeline after painful year
18-year-old critically wounded in Westchester shooting
Dr. Janice Jackson reflects on tenure as CPS CEO
More TOP STORIES News