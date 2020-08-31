Chicago shootings: 54 shot, 10 fatally in weekend violence

From 6 p.m. on Friday until midnight Sunday, a total of 54 people were shot, police said, including two Chicago police officers and a 15-year-old boy, police said.
Despite the number of victims, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said Monday that murders are down 50% from the previous six weeks following his reorganization of the department to create citywide teams. Overall crime is also down 19% this year, according to Brown.
"Our clearance rate for homicides is 40%. We have some room to improve, but that's still a significant improvement," Brown said.
Supt. Brown added that 127 guns were recovered in Chicago this weekend, bringing the total number of guns recovered by CPD this year to 6,967.
"Every one of those 6,967 guns recovered are a potential deadly force encounter," he said.
One reason Supt. Brown says the clearance rate has gone up is because they are seeing an increase in cooperation from community members who are reaching out to investigators to tell them what they know regarding ongoing cases. Brown added that he hopes this trend continue.,
Brown's announcement came after one man was killed and four others injured in a shooting outside a pancake house in Morgan Park.
According to Chicago police, three women and two men were shot around 1:30 p.m. while they ate at Lumes Pancake House at 11601 South Western Avenue.
Witnesses said they heard 20-30 shots fired into the restaurant's large white tent that is set up in the parking lot and used for additional seating. Regulars say the extra space is especially needed on weekends, as the restaurant is popular with the after-church crowd.
Superintendent Brown gives update on weekend violence, including shooting of officers
Police said a 31-year-old man, identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as Devon Welsh, who died at the scene was the target of the shooting and was known to police. He was dining outdoors under the tent when police say several men in a white SUV pulled up and started shooting.
A 43-year-old woman was shot in the stomach and buttock and a 32-year-old woman was shot in the thigh, police said. Both were taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in stable condition.
A 32-year-old man who was shot in the thigh is now in stable condition at Advocate Christ Medical Center, police said. A 30-year-old woman who was shot in the foot is in good condition at Little Company of Mary Hospital.
It wasn't immediately clear whether those injured were part of the same dining party as the intended target or innocent bystanders.
Witnesses said after the shooting was over, the gunmen jumped back into the white SUV and drove off.
No one is in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating.
A teenager was shot and wounded in a drive-by shooting in the Woodlawn neighborhood on Chicago's South Side Sunday.
Police said the 15-year-old boy was shot in the lower back by someone in a silver sedan in the 1200-block of E. 63rd Street around 8:30 p.m.
The teen was driven to Jackson Park Hospital in critical condition, police said. He was later transferred to University of Chicago Comer Children's Hospital.
No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.
Two Chicago police officers were shot and a suspected shooter was wounded Sunday morning after a traffic stop in Homan Square on the West Side.
CPD Supt. David Brown and Mayor Lori Lightfoot held a press conference about the shooting outside Stroger Hospital early Sunday morning.
Brown said that around 2:33 a.m. officers were conducting a traffic stop in the 3300-block of West Polk Street when they spotted a gun in the vehicle.
The officers ordered the suspect to get out of the car, but he didn't comply, Brown said. The officers then had to break the suspect's car window in an attempt to arrest him.
While attempting to place the suspect into custody, a struggle ensued and the offender fired multiple shots, striking both officers, Brown said. A third officer returned fire and hit the suspect.
One officer suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the chest, side and back, Brown said. He was transported to Stroger Hospital in serious condition. Dr. Hayden Hollister spoke at the press conference and said that the officer is undergoing surgery.
The officer is now in stable condition, CPD said late Sunday morning.
The second officer was shot in the shoulder and chest and transported to the same hospital. He is in good condition, police said.
The suspect was critically injured and taken via ambulance to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, CFD officials said.
He is now in fair condition, police said.
A man was shot to death and a woman was injured Sunday in Gresham on the South Side, according to Chicago police.
The 34-year-old man was standing outside about 5 a.m. in the 1100 block of West 87th Street when two males approached and opened fire, police said. He was hit multiple times in the face and upper body.
The man was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
The Cook County medical examiner's office has not released details about the fatality.
The woman, 36, was standing just inside the doorway of a nearby home when she was shot in the foot, police said. She was taken in fair condition to Little Company of Mary Hospital.
No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.
About 25 minutes later, a 23-year-old woman was shot in Little Village on the Southwest Side.
According to Chicago police, around 5:25 a.m. she was on the sidewalk in the 2300-block of South Homan Avenue, when she was shot in the chest.
She was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital and is in critical condition, police said.
Area Four detectives are investigating.
A 29-year-old man was also fatally shot Sunday in Back of the Yards on the Southwest Side.
According to Chicago police, Chauncey Ali Jr., 29, was leaving a party at 3:38 a.m. in the 900-block of West Garfield Boulevard when someone shot him in the head.
Officers found him unresponsive on the ground and he was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.
Just a few minutes earlier, a man and a woman were injured in a shooting in Austin on the West Side.
They were on the sidewalk at 3:24 a.m. in the 5900 block of West Huron Street when they heard gunshots, Chicago police said. They told investigators they didn't see the shooter or know where the shots came from.
The 29-year-old man was shot in the left thigh while the woman, 25, was grazed on the head, police said. Both were taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park in good condition.
No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.
A 61-year-old man was shot to death Sunday in South Chicago, Chicago police said.
According to police, officers responding to ShotSpotter alerts for eight gunshots at 2:09 a.m. in the 8400 block of South Commercial Avenue found the 61-year-old man on the parkway with a gunshot wound to the head.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
The Cook County medical examiner's office has not released details about the fatality.
No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.
A man was shot Saturday in Park Manor on the South Side.
The 28-year-old was driving at 9:56 p.m. in the 7000 block of South State Street when he heard gunshots and realized he'd been hit, according to Chicago police. He told investigators he didn't see the shooter or know where the shots came from.
The man was hit in the leg and drove himself to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was in fair condition, police said.
No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.
Two people were critically hurt in a shooting Saturday in Back of the Yards on the Southwest Side.
The man and woman, both 21, were shot about 6:40 p.m. in the 900-block of West Garfield Boulevard, Chicago police said.
The man was struck in the chest and back and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. The woman went to the same hospital with a gunshot wound to her abdomen.
Both were in critical condition, police said.
Area One detectives are investigating.
A man was killed and a woman was critically wounded in a shooting Friday in Back of the Yards on the South Side.
Three people were on a porch about 7:17 p.m. in the 900-block of West 50th Street when someone in a passing SUV unleashed gunfire, Chicago police said.
A 39-year-old man was shot multiple times and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
A 66-year-old woman was struck in the shoulder and taken to the same hospital in critical condition, police said.
The third person on the porch, a 48-year-old man, was injured by glass and taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition, police said.
Although the 39-year-old remains unidentified, an autopsy conducted Saturday ruled his death a homicide, the Cook County medical examiner's office said.
Area One detectives are investigating.
A man was shot to death Saturday in Englewood on the South Side.
Officers responding to a call of a person shot about 3:05 p.m. found the 40-year-old unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the chest in the 5600-block of South Emerald Avenue, Chicago police said.
The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
The Cook County medical examiner's office has not released details about his death.
Area One detectives are investigating.
A man was injured in a shooting Saturday at a home in West Englewood on the South Side.
The 66-year-old was inside the home at 3:48 a.m. in the 6800-block of South Winchester Avenue when someone on the porch fired shots through the front door and window, according to Chicago police.
The man was hit in the foot and taken to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition, police said.
No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.
A man was injured in a shooting Saturday in Bucktown on the North Side.
The 27-year-old was parking his car at 1:35 a.m. in the 2300-block of West Lyndale Street when a male walked up, asked his gang affiliation and fired into the car, according to Chicago police. The shooter left the area in a silver vehicle.
The man was hit in the arm and went to Illinois Masonic Medical Center on his own, police said. He was listed in good condition.
No one is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.
The Sun-Times Media report contributed to this article.