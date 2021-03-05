museum of science and industry

'Marvel Universe of Superheroes' exhibit lands at Chicago Museum of Science and Industry

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Museum of Science and Industry is welcoming back visitors again!

The museum is opening Sunday for the first time since the pandemic began with a superhero-themed exhibit.

The Marvel Universe of Superheroes has landed at the Museum of Science and Industry, and it's one of the coolest exhibit they've had!

"We're reopening this weekend with a bang: the Marvel Universe of Superheroes, which has over 300 costumes props and artifacts from the franchise," said Jeff Buonomo, senior manager of special events.

Some of the most popular items include the award-winning Black Panther costume, which has the Wakanda alphabet scripted on it.

There's plenty of Spider-Man costumes, props and original artwork, and lots of comic book history from co-creator Stan Lee, to the first comic from 1939 where it all started. You'll see X-Men, Dr. Strange, Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel and Groot. In fact, there's so much to see here they had to put it in two galleries!

There's a lot of safety protocols in place and they're still operating at 25% capacity. So you have to make timed reservations in advance, you must wear a mask and there's plenty of hand sanitizer throughout the exhibit.

This pop-culture collection of more than 80 years of Marvel comics runs through October 24.
