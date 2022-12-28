Horse reunited with owner after rescued from icy Wisconsin lake

GRANTSBURG, Wis. -- A pet horse is recovering after falling through ice last week.

The horse's owner was out of town at the time of the accident, but the two reunited Friday, solidifying their bond even more.

If only her dad got this kind of embrace when he picked her up at the airport. But girl dads like Eric Mckinley get it -- his daughter hope is happiest around her horse, Wilson.

"It's kind of hard to explain--it's just something between us that's unbreakable and it's hard to put into words, like, you can only just feel it," said Hope McKinley.

Hope was due home anyway for Christmas, but the trip back from veterinary school in Montana couldn't come soon enough after she got word that Wilson escaped from home, wandered six miles and fell through the ice of Big Wood Lake in Grantsburg, Wisconsin.

It took four hours for a team of friends, neighbors and a tow truck driver to rescue the 1,200-pound Mustang without any heavy machinery. The ice was only four inches thick, WCCO reported.

"I was kind of speechless honestly," said Hope McKinley. "He was just scared, away from home.

Wilson's vet on Friday gave Hope a lot of good news--his swelling is down, Wilson's muscles are moving again, the only lingering issue is a cut above the eye from the ice.

What are the doctor's orders moving forward? More rest, more love, more treats--and that's just fine with Hope. The best Christmas gift is just being in Wilson's presence.

Wilson's is 18-years-old. Mustangs like him can live to be 30.

