Aurora man charged with throwing explosive device during 2020 Naperville protest pleads guilty

Police officers injured in incident downtown Naperville, officials said
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Man charged with throwing explosive device that injured Naperville officers

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- An Aurora man facing federal charges for allegedly throwing an explosive device at a Naperville police car during a protest in June of last year pleaded guilty Tuesday.

Naperville police said during a protest on June 1, 2020, someone threw multiple explosive devices, causing minor injuries to several officers.

Christian Rea was charged with civil unrest in the incident. Federal investigators allege Rea threw the device, injuring the officers and causing panic in the crowd.

Rea pleaded guilty Tuesday during a hearing over the phone.

WATCH: Naperville protests: Video shows explosion that injured several police officers
Video showing an explosion during protests in Naperville Monday night that injured several officers.



Sentencing is set for 10 a.m. March 24, 2022.

On June 1, 2020, a large crowd gathered in Naperville for a peaceful protest in which the police chief knelt in solidarity with demonstrators.

But just after 10 p.m., large crowds were reported near Aurora Avenue and Main Street. According to witnesses, outside groups pulled up and damaged multiple businesses in the downtown. One witness said a restaurant and a jewelry store had its windows smashed.

A SWAT Team was called to a Walgreens downtown after a group of people threw rocks and caused damage to the building, police said.

