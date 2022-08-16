Police officer justified in deadly Naperville shooting in which man charged at cop with hatchet

Attack on 22-year veteran officer of Naperville Police Department captured on bodycam

The Naperville police shooting was caught on video.

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- The DuPage County State's Attorney's Office said Monday it believes a deadly June police shooting, in which an officer shot and killed a man holding a hatchet in west suburban Naperville, was justified.

Naperville police released video of the incident, showing an officer shoot a man, who ran at him with a hatchet.

The shooting occurred on June 3 during a traffic stop, near Bond Street and McDowell Road.

The video shows another car pull up, and a man get out and immediately charge at the officer with a hatchet in his hand. The officer then opened fire.

The man, identified as 28-year-old Edward Samaan, died at a hospital. The officer was not hurt.

The state's attorney's office said the officer reasonably believed the man was trying to kill him or the subject of the traffic stop.

No criminal charges will be filed against the officer.

The state's attorney's office said Samaan was shot five times.

The officer involved said he "had a crazed look in his eyes."