Naperville police shooting: Man shot, killed after allegedly attacking officer with hatchet ID'd

Attack on 22-year veteran officer captured on his bodycam: Naperville police
By , and ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Naperville officer kills man who allegedly attacked him with hatchet

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- A man who was fatally shot by a veteran Naperville police officer after he allegedly attacked him with a hatchet during a traffic stop Friday morning has been identified.

The DuPage County Coroner's Office identified the man as Edward C. Samaan, 28, of Naperville on Tuesday. An autopsy has been completed, but the cause and manner of his death is still under investigation pending toxicology results.

ABC7 spoke with the attacker's brother, who was not able to shed light on why all of this occurred. He said investigators had been to the family's home to speak with relatives. He had little else to add but did say, "We are sorry to everyone involved."

Naperville police said the officer was conducting a traffic stop near the intersection of Bond Street and McDowell Road when an unrelated vehicle pulled up next to the one he had pulled over around 11 a.m.

"A man quickly exited the vehicle and charged at the officer with a hatchet in his hand," Naperville Police Chief Jason Arres said.

Chopper 7HD was over the scene after Naperville police shot and killed a man who allegedly tried to attack an officer with a hatchet.



Naperville police released an image from the officer's bodycam showing the confrontation and the hatchet in the suspect's hand.

Naperville officers had just been outfitted with body-worn cameras last month.

Naperville police released this image from the officer's bodycam after he was allegedly attacked by a man wielding a hatchet on June 3, 2022.



The officer fired his gun and hit the suspect, who was described by police as a white male in his 20s. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police are trying to determine whether the man who allegedly attacked the officer was somehow related to the person in the car they stopped.

RELATED: Sen. Durbin, Cook Co. President Preckwinkle call for action on National Gun Violence Awareness Day

The officer, a 22-year veteran of the Naperville police department, was not injured in the incident, police said.

Naperville police officials read a statement after an officer fatally shot a man who allegedly attacked him with a hatchet during a traffic stop Friday.



Squad cars, large police vehicles, a robot and officers in protective gear could be seen in the area near Route 59 and Diehl Road about 1 p.m. They removed multiple bags and suitcases from the suspect's car, placing them on the ground to be x-rayed.

At one point police rolled out a robot. Authorities have declined to say exactly what was found.

Two cars were cordoned off with crime scene tape, and there appeared to be some road closures in place.

An axe and other apparent personal items could be seen in the roadway between office complexes.

DuPage County Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigative Team and the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office are conducting an independent investigation into the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call Lt. Thayer, commander of MERIT's public integrity team, at 630-434-5653.

