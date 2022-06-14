police shooting

Naperville police shooting: Video released of man with hatchet being fatally shot by police

Attack on 22-year veteran officer captured on his bodycam: Naperville police
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Naperville police release video in hatchet attack shooting

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- Naperville police released video Tuesday showing an officer shoot a man, who ran at him with a hatchet.

The shooting occurred on June 3 during a traffic stop, near Bond and McDowell.

The video shows another car pulled up, and a man got out and immediately charged at the officer with a hatchet in his hand. The officer then opened fire.

RELATED: Naperville police shooting: Man shot, killed after allegedly attacking officer with hatchet ID'd

The man, identified as 28-year-old Edward Samaan, died at a hospital. The officer was not hurt.

WATCH | Chopper7 over Naperville police shooting scene



EMBED More News Videos

Chopper 7HD was over the scene after Naperville police shot and killed a man who allegedly tried to attack an officer with a hatchet.



The DuPage County State's Attorney's Office is investigating.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
napervillepolice shootingattacktraffic stoppoliceroad closure
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POLICE SHOOTING
Chicago police shooting in Englewood caught on camera
CPD officer shot on South Side released from hospital
MI officer charged with murder after killing Black driver
Cop injured in Chicago police shooting not yet released
TOP STORIES
Man charged after his 3 children found dead in Round Lake Beach
CPD releases new video of pregnant postal worker missing since 2018
Chicago severe weather leaves damage behind
CA gas station manager fired after 69 cents-a-gallon mistake
Video: Gorillas chase dog who got into their enclosure at zoo
Illinois voting: Suburban commuters can soon vote at Union Station
US Rep. Casten's17-year-old daughter dies
Show More
Chicago police shooting in Englewood caught on camera
COVID Update: IL reports 3,879 new cases, 21 deaths
Wall Street slips into a bear market; here's what that means
FDA advisers clear way for Moderna vaccine in kids
Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, dangerous heat Tuesday
More TOP STORIES News