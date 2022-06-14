Naperville police shooting: Video released of man with hatchet being fatally shot by police

The shooting occurred on June 3 during a traffic stop, near Bond and McDowell.
The video shows another car pulled up, and a man got out and immediately charged at the officer with a hatchet in his hand. The officer then opened fire.
The man, identified as 28-year-old Edward Samaan, died at a hospital. The officer was not hurt.
The DuPage County State's Attorney's Office is investigating.