Naperville high school student charged with hate crime after allegedly posting racist Craigslist ad

WHEATON, Ill. (WLS) -- A Naperville high school student is facing hate crime charges for allegedly placing a racist ad on Craigslist, authorities said.The DuPage County State's Attorney's Office and Naperville police said Wednesday that a Naperville Central High School student has been charged with hate crime and disorderly conduct after allegedly offering an African American student at his high school up for sale on Craigslist last week.The student allegedly posted the ad with a photograph of the victim and a caption that said "Slave for sale (Naperville)" and included a racial slur, the state's attorney's office said.The student was arrested following an investigation by Naperville police."The allegations against the juvenile in this case are beyond disturbing," DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said. "Hate crimes have no place in our society and will not be tolerated in DuPage County. Anyone, regardless of age, accused of such disgraceful actions will be charged accordingly."School administrators said they took swift and appropriate steps to address the situation as soon as they were made aware of the post. Naperville School District 203 released a written statement, saying in part, "We have a responsibility to ensure the safety and well-being of all students, especially those from marginalized and vulnerable student groups. Racial discrimination and hateful acts are never acceptable."Because of student privacy laws, the district could not say specifically how the student would be disciplined.The student appeared in juvenile court Wednesday. His next court date is scheduled for December 18.