Illinois tornado 2021: Resource center for storm victims opens Saturday in Woodridge

WATCH | Doorbell cam captures moment Naperville tornado rips through back yard

WOODRIDGE, Ill. (WLS) -- More help is coming for families impacted by the powerful tornado that hit DuPage County on Sunday.The state partnered with community relief organizations to open a multi-agency resource center. It's a one-stop shop for residents to access resources and support as they recover.The center opens Saturday morning at Thomas Jefferson Junior High School in Woodridge.State and local agencies offering assistance through the DuPage County resource center include:-American Red Cross-Catholic Charities-DuPage Family Community Resource Center-DuPage County Community Services-DuPage Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management-DuPage Senior Citizens Council-DuPage Disaster Services-Hope Therapy Dogs-Illinois Attorney General's Office-Illinois Department of Children and Family Services-Illinois Department of Human Services-Illinois Regional Office of Education-Islamic Center for North America-Lutheran Disaster Services-Muslims for Humanity-Purple Manatee-Rainbow Therapy Dogs-St. Vincent De Paul-Tears in Heaven-Tzu Chi Foundation-YMCA Metropolitan ChicagoYou can find more information about the resource center on