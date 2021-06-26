tornado

Illinois tornado 2021: Resource center for storm victims opens Saturday in Woodridge

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Woodridge devatated by EF-3 tornado

WOODRIDGE, Ill. (WLS) -- More help is coming for families impacted by the powerful tornado that hit DuPage County on Sunday.

The state partnered with community relief organizations to open a multi-agency resource center. It's a one-stop shop for residents to access resources and support as they recover.

WATCH | Doorbell cam captures moment Naperville tornado rips through back yard


EMBED More News Videos

Dramatic doorbell security video captured the moment an EF-3 tornado roared through a backyard in Naperville.



The center opens Saturday morning at Thomas Jefferson Junior High School in Woodridge.

State and local agencies offering assistance through the DuPage County resource center include:

-American Red Cross
-Catholic Charities
-DuPage Family Community Resource Center
-DuPage County Community Services
-DuPage Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management
-DuPage Senior Citizens Council

-DuPage Disaster Services
-Hope Therapy Dogs
-Illinois Attorney General's Office
-Illinois Department of Children and Family Services
-Illinois Department of Human Services
-Illinois Regional Office of Education
-Islamic Center for North America
-Lutheran Disaster Services
-Muslims for Humanity

-Purple Manatee
-Rainbow Therapy Dogs
-St. Vincent De Paul
-Tears in Heaven
-Tzu Chi Foundation
-YMCA Metropolitan Chicago

You can find more information about the resource center on Illinois.gov.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherdupage countynapervillewoodridgeillinoisstormweathertornadostorm damagesevere weather
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TORNADO
Pregnant woman seriously injured, loses baby from Woodridge tornado
Volunteers patrol storm-ravaged Naperville overnight
Naperville, Woodridge residents continue cleanup after EF-3 tornado
8 common tornado myths debunked
TOP STORIES
Lake Shore Drive renamed to honor DuSable
Judge sentences Derek Chauvin to 22.5 years in prison
3 Chicagoans missing in Florida condo collapse
Hobart attorney found dead by wife in ransacked home
Chicagoans react to Chauvin sentencing
Help Shedd Aquarium name new giant Pacific octopus
Thunderstorm watch in place in south suburbs, NW IN | LIVE RADAR
Show More
Students get free invitation to see Obama Portraits
Trans advocates depicted on South Side mural
IL man accused in officer attack during Capitol riot; assaulting media
Chicago Weather: Showers and storms, heavy at times
Go behind-the-scenes with Shedd Aquarium veterinarians
More TOP STORIES News