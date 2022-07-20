hot dogs

National Hot Dog Day 2022: Here's where you can get a free hot dog in Chicago today

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Hot dog! It's National Hot Dog Day, which means you can find freebies and deals all over Chicago.

Wiener's Circle is offering free dogs at its Lincoln Park shop, 2622 N. Clark Street, from 4 to 6 p.m. on July 20.

Portillos is offering free delivery through July 24 when you order online. Kids can mark the occasion with a build-your-own Portillo's hot dog downloadable craft here.

Devil Dawgs - with locations in South Loop, Wicker Park, Lakeview and Gold Coast - will give you a free Chicago-style or vegan hot dog with any purchase over $10. There is a limit of one free dog per person.

And finally, the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will set up shop at the Pilot Flying J, 1050 Busse Road, in Bensenville, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

By the way, Americans eat an estimated 7 billion hot dogs every summer.
