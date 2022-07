National Hot Dog Day 2022: Here's where you can get a free hot dog in Chicago today

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Hot dog! It's National Hot Dog Day, which means you can find freebies and deals all over Chicago.is offering free dogs at its Lincoln Park shop, 2622 N. Clark Street, from 4 to 6 p.m. on July 20.is offering free delivery through July 24 when you order online. Kids can mark the occasion with a build-your-own Portillo's hot dog downloadable craft here - with locations in South Loop, Wicker Park, Lakeview and Gold Coast - will give you a free Chicago-style or vegan hot dog with any purchase over $10. There is a limit of one free dog per person.And finally, the Oscar Mayerwill set up shop at the Pilot Flying J, 1050 Busse Road, in Bensenville, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.By the way, Americans eat an estimated 7 billion hot dogs every summer.