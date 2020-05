Celebrate National Pizza Day with deals at Big G's Pizza in Wrigleyville

$1 slices on the Philly Cheesesteak pizza, cheese slices, mac n cheese pizza slices, and pepperoni slices

Only Sunday from 11 a.m. -5 p.m. for dine in

Not for delivery

Location: 3716 N. Clark Street, Chicago

Phone number: 773-281-2444

CHICAGO (WLS) -- If there's one thing we can all agree upon, it's that Chicagoans love pizza!Sunday, February 9 is National Pizza Day and Chicago pizza parlor Big G's Pizza joined ABC7 to show off their best-selling pies and talk about their Pizza Day deals.National Pizza Day Specials at Big G's PizzaTo learn more about Big G's Pizza visit www.big-gspizza.com