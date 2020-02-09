Food & Drink

Celebrate National Pizza Day with deals at Big G's Pizza in Wrigleyville

CHICAGO (WLS) -- If there's one thing we can all agree upon, it's that Chicagoans love pizza!

Sunday, February 9 is National Pizza Day and Chicago pizza parlor Big G's Pizza joined ABC7 to show off their best-selling pies and talk about their Pizza Day deals.

Event Information:

National Pizza Day Specials at Big G's Pizza

  • $1 slices on the Philly Cheesesteak pizza, cheese slices, mac n cheese pizza slices, and pepperoni slices


  • Only Sunday from 11 a.m. -5 p.m. for dine in


  • Not for delivery


  • Location: 3716 N. Clark Street, Chicago


  • Phone number: 773-281-2444


To learn more about Big G's Pizza visit www.big-gspizza.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkchicagowrigleyvillenational dayu.s. & worlddealspizza
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News