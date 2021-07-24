How to make a Mezcal Old Fashioned for National Tequila Day

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- It's National Tequila Day, and while some restaurants may be offering deals on the popular liquor, a bartender is helping to show you how to make a mezcal old fashioned in your kitchen.
Lead bartender at The Barn Steakhouse Jeff Bradshaw is giving an easy demonstration with step-by-step instructions to make the drink.
Mezcal Old-Fashioned
- 2 oz. Del Maguey Vida Mezcal
- 1/4 oz. Mathilde Liqueur Orange XO
- 1/4 oz. Demerara simple syrup
- 2 dashes Peychaud's Bitters
Mix together and garnish with orange swath (piece of peel with a thin layer of pith).
