How to make a Mezcal Old Fashioned for National Tequila Day

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- It's National Tequila Day, and while some restaurants may be offering deals on the popular liquor, a bartender is helping to show you how to make a mezcal old fashioned in your kitchen.Lead bartender at The Barn Steakhouse Jeff Bradshaw is giving an easy demonstration with step-by-step instructions to make the drink.- 2 oz. Del Maguey Vida Mezcal- 1/4 oz. Mathilde Liqueur Orange XO- 1/4 oz. Demerara simple syrup- 2 dashes Peychaud's BittersMix together and garnish with orange swath (piece of peel with a thin layer of pith).