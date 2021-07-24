cocktail

How to make a Mezcal Old Fashioned for National Tequila Day

Is today National Tequila Day? July 24 is the holiday in 2021
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Making a Mezcal Old Fashioned for National Tequila Day

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- It's National Tequila Day, and while some restaurants may be offering deals on the popular liquor, a bartender is helping to show you how to make a mezcal old fashioned in your kitchen.

RELATED: Chicago's Soap Distillery makes cocktail-inspired soaps and more from scratch

Lead bartender at The Barn Steakhouse Jeff Bradshaw is giving an easy demonstration with step-by-step instructions to make the drink.

Mezcal Old-Fashioned

- 2 oz. Del Maguey Vida Mezcal
- 1/4 oz. Mathilde Liqueur Orange XO

- 1/4 oz. Demerara simple syrup
- 2 dashes Peychaud's Bitters

Mix together and garnish with orange swath (piece of peel with a thin layer of pith).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkevanstonalcoholcocktail
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COCKTAIL
Beer and Cigarette scent smells like success for Soap Distillery
America's oldest distillery in NJ offers taste of American history
Boost your holiday spirits with booze
Chicago hotel rooftop transforms into Winter Wonderland
TOP STORIES
R Kelly crisis manager allegedly bribed Cook County clerk
Cook County won't require masks in schools
Boy in critical condition after being pulled from NW suburban pond
BGA digs into resignation of Chicago legislative inspector general
Man broke into Roseland home, sexually assaulted girl, 7: CPD
New legislation would require women to sign up for potential draft
Chicago race riots commemorated through bike ride
Show More
Search for bodies concludes at FL condo collapse site
Black car buyer's experience marred by dealer's 'racist' Facebook post
Video: Yorkie attacked by coyote fights back, protecting young girl
911 call released in killing of mother, son in South Carolina
Chicago Weather: Humid, severe threat later Saturday
More TOP STORIES News