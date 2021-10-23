Saturday Morning Extra

Saturday Morning Extra: Younger looking skin during National Women's Small Business Month

EMBED <>More Videos

Saturday Morning Extra: National Women's Small Business Month

Small business owner, dynamo and futuristic skincare guru Ulli Haslacher, has knocked down every obstacle in her way in building her extraordinary anti-aging brand Pour-Moi Climate -Smart Skincare. One of the few small businesses to have won one of TIME's best inventions of the year. So groundbreaking, that it's also been awarded rare global patents, not easy for a female owned business.

Along with medical research, Ulli realized why typical anti-aging skincare gives mediocre results. Formula's must pair with your local weather in order to be effective. Kind of like skincare for your zip code. With the changing weather in Chicago, this is a perfect time for her special TV offer. It's 3 easy steps but you get 4 products, so you can rotate between 2 DIFFERENT iconic day creams to match your local weather! Temperate Day Cream for comfortable fall days and Polar Day Cream when the temperatures start to fall. Climate-Smart Anti-aging skincare invented by a fearless female entrepreneur.

Special TV Offer:
Product: 3-Step Rotating System: Midwest
Special Pricing: $99 + Free Shipping + with CODE SWB20 take an additional $20 off to receive a very special price of $79 + Free Shipping
Retail Value: $150
Offer Good Through: October 31, 2021

  • 1- Hydrating Balancer (100 ml)

  • 1 - Black Serum (25 ml)

  • 1 - Temperate Day Cream (30 ml)

  • 1 - Polar Day Cream (15 ml)
    • Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    societychicagocoldbeautysaturday morning extraskin carebeauty products
    Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    SATURDAY MORNING EXTRA
    SPONSORED: Goldstone Financial Group discusses IRA, 401K plans
    SPONSORED: Saturday Morning Extra: Goldstone Financial Group
    SPONSORED: Saturday Morning Extra: Goldstone Financial Group on COVID-19 Taxes
    SPONSORED: Saturday Morning Extra: Goldstone Financial Group - Tax Analysis