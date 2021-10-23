Saturday Morning Extra: Younger looking skin during National Women's Small Business Month

Along with medical research, Ulli realized why typical anti-aging skincare gives mediocre results. Formula's must pair with your local weather in order to be effective. Kind of like skincare for your zip code. With the changing weather in Chicago, this is a perfect time for her special TV offer. It's 3 easy steps but you get 4 products, so you can rotate between 2 DIFFERENT iconic day creams to match your local weather! Temperate Day Cream for comfortable fall days and Polar Day Cream when the temperatures start to fall. Climate-Smart Anti-aging skincare invented by a fearless female entrepreneur.
Special TV Offer:
Product: 3-Step Rotating System: Midwest
Special Pricing: $99 + Free Shipping + with CODE SWB20 take an additional $20 off to receive a very special price of $79 + Free Shipping
Retail Value: $150
Offer Good Through: October 31, 2021