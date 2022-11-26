'Light up the Lake' returns to Chicago's Navy Pier for holiday season

CHICAGO (WLS) -- No matter what the weather outside, there's holiday fun to be had inside Chicago's Navy Pier this season.

Light up the lake is Chicagoland's largest indoor lights experience and has several new features including Stomp Light, a reflecting pond, birch tree forest and more.

"It's an opportunity for you to come out, bring your family, bring a date and really come indoors and see all of these amazing beautiful light displays," said Felicia Bolton, Navy Pier's director of communications and public relations. "It's more than 600,000 different lights set up in very unique ways and this year it's interactive."

Tickets start at $15 for a child, $27 for an adult, depending on the day. Every ticket comes with a free ride on the Centennial Wheel, access to the Roseaux interactive art installation, stomp light activity, reflecting pond, birch tree forest, light sculptures, ice skating, skate rentals, and visits with Santa.

Light up the lake is open now through Jan. 7.