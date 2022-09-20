Mayor Lori Lightfoot appoints Timmy Knudsen as new 43rd Ward alderman to replace Michele Smith

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot has appointed a new alderman on Chicago's North Side.
Timmy Knudsen will replace 43rd Ward Alderman Michele Smith, who is retiring.
Knudsen was chairman of the Chicago Zoning Board of Appeals.
"As I have throughout my legal career, my public service chairing the Chicago Zoning Board of Appeals and my time as a grassroots organizer, I will be an advocate and consensus builder as
alderman," Knudsen said I bring a passion for private sector results to public service and am honored to have a new way to give back to the community I call home."
Smith was alderman for 11 years. The 43rd Ward includes the Gold Coast, Lincoln Park and Old Town neighborhoods.