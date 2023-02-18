Waukegan casino: New temporary casino opens ahead permanent construction

"The Temporary by American Place" new casino just opened up Friday and ABC7 was there for the opening near the Fountain Square Shopping Center.

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WLS) -- The slots machines are chiming in Waukegan.

"The Temporary by American Place" new casino just opened up Friday and ABC7 was there for the opening near the Fountain Square Shopping Center.

RELATED: Illinois Gaming Board picks casino proposals in Waukegan, Homewood/East Hazel Crest

The casino has all the staple trappings, including slots, table games, and a sports book.

RELATED: IL officials narrow suburban Chicago casino bids to 2 as part of Pritzker's gambling expansion

Work on the permanent casino and resort is slated to begin in the next six months.