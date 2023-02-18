WATCH LIVE

casino

Waukegan casino: New temporary casino opens ahead permanent construction

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, February 18, 2023 3:45AM
Temporary casino opens in Waukegan ahead permanent construction
"The Temporary by American Place" new casino just opened up Friday and ABC7 was there for the opening near the Fountain Square Shopping Center.

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WLS) -- The slots machines are chiming in Waukegan.

The casino has all the staple trappings, including slots, table games, and a sports book.

Work on the permanent casino and resort is slated to begin in the next six months.

