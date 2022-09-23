Val and Ryan talk quiet quitting, Chicago Bears and new movies, including 'Don't Worry Darling'

Val and Ryan talked about the happiest state in the US, an upcoming Chicago Bears game and the Prince Immersive Experience on Michigan Avenue.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This week on Windy City Weekend, Ryan and Val returned for more weekend topics!

A survey found out which U.S. states were considered the happiest and unhappiest.

Also, have you ever camped out for a concert or new phone? How long was it, and could you have gone longer? A poll found out how long people have waited in line for something, and some reported waiting more than eight hours!

"I (Quietly) Quit!"

A new trend has started in the workforce, known as "quiet quitting." It involves people who are working full time, but are only being productive for a few short hours in the day.

"Prince: The Immersive Experience" in Chicago

Ryan got the chance to visit "Prince: The Immersive Experience" on Michigan Avenue!

It is an interactive, multisensory experience celebrating the visionary artist known as Prince. Tour 10 immersive spaces and explore his life, creative evolution and singular talent as you step inside the icon Purple Rain album cover.

Buy your tickets today! The experience will run until Jan. 1 at 540 Michigan Avenue.

Artis Senior Living

Artis Senior Living is a leading developer-owner-operator of Memory Care Assisted Living residences, with 27 communities operating in 11 states, and many more in various stages of development throughout the country. Most Artis communities are dedicated to caring for individuals with Alzheimer's disease and other dementias.

Memory Care Services Vice President Mary Underwood talked about what you can begin doing if your loved one is diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease.

Visit elmhurst.artisseniorliving.com/events and go to www.TheArtisWay.com/WLS to see the upcoming events in our area.

You can also learn more by visiting their website or by calling them at 877-308-7812.

And make sure to follow them on Facebook.

La Catedral Cafe

You can sample 12 different kinds of "sinful" chilaquiles, devour divine pancakes with frosted flakes and savor authentic Mexican coffee with cinnamon while gazing upon super cool religious artifacts.

No wonder customers from all over Chicago will sometimes wait two hours to enjoy the heavenly experience at La Catedral Restaurant & Cafe. Chef and owner Ambrocio Gonzalez has created an unforgettable experience, featuring not only scrumptious Mexican and American breakfast favorites but an atmosphere infused with faith, camaraderie and a love for his customers and Mexican culture. When asked why his wait staff wears angel T-shirts with wings, he doesn't hesitate calling them angels and giving them credit for much of La Catedral's success.

"They're the ones making everything happen here," said Gonzalez.

Chef Gonzalez grew up in Mexico, the son of a single mother. At one time in his life, he was selling food as a street vendor. When he first came to the La Catedral location in Chicago's Little Village, things weren't going so well. He expanded the menu a little, prayed a lot and after forging a bond with his neighbors, things took off.

"Our customers since day one are the ones who come to wait no matter how long," said Gonzalez, as he choked back tears.

Reviewers have called La Catedral "Chicago's Best Mexican Breakfast & Brunch" in "one of the most unique locations in Little Village." Everything about the restaurant is special. While most Mexican restaurants serve one or two kinds of chilaquiles, Chef Ambrocio gives customers 12 different choices - poblano to pico de gallo - to name a few. He adds another brand new chilaquile every December to usher in the New Year.

"You could come here for two weeks and have a different chilaquiles every day," said Gonzalez.

He also serves up tasty Mexican egg dishes, like Huevos con Chorizo and Huevos con Salchicha, and his French toast and crepes topped with whip cream and strawberries are to die and go to heaven for! And La Catedral Cafe also boasts of an extensive drink selection. Chef Ambrocio prides himself in taking no shortcuts and making his Mexican coffee with cinnamon just like they do in Mexico. Other memorable drink selections include Mexican coffee served with either caramel or rice water along with a wide array of refreshing fresh fruit drinks.

Chef Ambrocio's entire restaurant, floor to ceiling, is filled with Catholic-based paintings, crosses, statues of Our Lady of Guadalupe, and the saints. Customers leave money offerings by the statue of St. Anthony, praying that he will answer their prayers to find love. Then, Ambrocio collects the offerings and donates the money to charitable efforts or people in the community who need help.

"We have a few ladies who come here to pray and not even to eat anything," said Gonzalez. "I think that's one of the many reasons we've been successful."

And of course with the religious theme comes fitting menu names like "heavenly sweets," "confession-worthy bites" and "less sinful bites," like chicken Caesar and strawberry salads. When reflecting on La Catedral Cafes success, Ambrocio said, "people say I'm lucky, but I say I am blessed."

As he pointed to the religious presence around him, he smiled and said, "I have a lot of help."

Spend or Save?

"Don't Worry Darling" - SAVE

"Don't Worry Darling is a thriller about a 1950s housewife living in a utopian experimental community. It's directed by Olivia Wilde and stars Florence Pugh, Harry Styles and Chris Pine.

"Blonde" - SAVE

"Blonde" is a biopic about the life and career of Marilyn Monroe, who is played by Ana De Armas.

"Meet Cute" - SPEND

"Meet Cute" is a new rom-com from Hulu starring Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco.It explores time traveling to heal your partner's trauma.

"Reboot" - SPEND

"Reboot" is a sitcom that follows the cast of an early 2000s family sitcom that recently got rebooted by Hulu. The dysfunctional cast has to navigate unresolved conflicts and today's ever changing world.

Bear-ly Accurate Predictions

Last week's loss to the Packers was upsetting, but can Ryan pull ahead with his Bear-ly accurate prediction this week?

With the Chicago Bears set to face the Houston Texans, Ryan is going to try to "hang on" to a winning record!

Tune in each Friday for a new prediction, and make your own list to see if you can beat Ryan's record this season!