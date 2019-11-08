New photos released in Frankfort groping incidents on Old Plank Road Trail

FRANKFORT, Ill. (WLS) -- Frankfort police have released new surveillance images of a man wanted after a second woman said she was groped on a running path.Police believe the same man grabbed a woman's behind twice in the past two weeks along Old Plank Road Trail.Police received a report from a woman Wednesday morning. The woman told police that at about 9:45 a.m., she saw a black man wearing a red and gray tight shirt, black spandex pants and a stocking cap on the east side of the LaGrange Road bridge.The woman said as she headed back east on the trail near the Prairie Park pond, she saw him ahead of her on the path. As the woman passed through Indian Boundary Park, she said the suspect grabbed her buttocks and ran away.The suspect is described as 5'6"-5'10" with an athletic build. Police said the suspect description is similar to that of a previous incident on October 23.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Frankfort Police Department.