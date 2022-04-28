Sports

NFL Draft returns Thursday, with Chicago Bears slated to pick twice in 2nd round

NFL Draft coverage on ABC7 begins at 7 p.m. Central Time
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thursday night marks the high point of the NFL's offseason with the league's annual draft in Las Vegas.

It's the first time the draft has been held in Vegas. The city was slated to host the event in 2020 but that plan was scrapped due to the pandemic.

The Bears do not have a pick in the first round this year after trading up to pick quarterback Justin Fields last year.

The Bears do have two second round draft picks, at 39th and 48th overall.

Round one will be held Thursday night, with rounds two and three on Friday and rounds four through seven on Saturday.

You can catch the draft on ABC7 starting at 7 p.m. on Thursday and continuing on Friday and Saturday.
