The Chicago Jokers coach talked about the Green Bay Packers picking Michigan State wide receiver Jayden Reed in the 2023 NFL Draft.

NFL Draft 2023: MSU wide receiver from Chicago selected by Green Bay Packers in 2nd round

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago native is heading across Lake Michigan to Green Bay.

The Packers selected Jayden Reed in the second round of this year's NFL Draft. Reed was born in Chicago and grew up in the suburbs before going to Western Michigan, and then Michigan State for college.

SEE ALSO | NFL Draft 2023: Chicago Bears make picks on final day of draft



He became a breakout star. Reed is also a former Chicago Jokers football player.

ABC7 spoke with his former coach, who said he is "overjoyed" that Reed was picked.

Reed is joining the Packers just as its longtime quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, heads to the New York Jets.

READ MORE | NFL Draft: Maine South graduate Peter Skoronski goes to Tennessee Titans in 1st round of draft