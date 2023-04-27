NFL Draft: Maine South graduate Peter Skoronski expected to be high 1st round pick

Maine South High School and Northwestern University offensive lineman Peter Skoronski is expected to a high 1st round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Barrington High School graduate Lukas Van Ness also expected to be picked in first rounds of NFL Draft 2023

PARK RIDGE, Ill. (WLS) -- Peter Skoronski's high school football coach said his talent was obvious from the first time he stepped onto the field as a freshman at Maine South High School. That talent at offensive tackle contributed to one state championship and several other deep playoff runs for the school.

So it's no surprise that following a stellar college career at Northwestern University, Skoronski is now expected to be a high first round draft pick in the 2023 NFL Draft Thursday night.

Many experts have him rated as one of the two best offensive linemen in the draft.

"From the day he stepped on the field, he was a freshman on the sophomore team, from the first block, I was like this guy is unbelievable," said Coach David Inserra.

In his junior year, Skoronski lined up for Maine South against Barrington High School's Lukas Van Ness. Little did they know, at the time, that Van Ness would also likely be chosen in the same NFL Draft tonight. Van Ness, who played for Iowa in college, is expected to be drafted in the first couple rounds And his high school coach said the team that gets him will be getting a bargain.

"He's gonna make a franchise very happy with on the field with the way he plays and off the field with the way he'll give back to the community and whatever franchise he's a part of," said Barrington coach Joe Sanchez.

Both players are leaving college early to enter the draft, though both are also considered to be exceptional students. And they both have their communities behind them.

"This is an exciting time for us, for our high school, for our community," Sanchez said.

"It just makes us all so proud to be associated with him and we just wish him the best," said Inserra.

