Students at Crown Point High School surpass fundraising goal for Food Bank of Northwest Indiana

CROWN POINT, Ind. (WLS) -- Students in the National Honor Society at Crown Point High School came together to fundraise over $5,000 for the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana, all while dealing with the unprecedented challenges of the 2020 school year.
"NHS has taken the initiative to move fully online,' said Dr. Katelyn Kreis, one of the school's NHS sponsors. "We have close to 300 members and we host monthly membership meetings where our attendance is almost 100 percent."
Without the opportunity to do in-person service, the NHS student leaders set their sights on a virtual fundraiser.
"We fundraised for the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana. The website was just so easy to use. It was easy to send over social media and raise awareness," said Hayley, a senior at Crown Point.
Their goal was to raise $5,000. In total, they raised $5,381.13 (a number every student memorized with pride).
Before raising money for the food bank, Crown Point NHS partnered with a local Chipotle for a different nonprofit, and the restaurant had to stop taking orders early because they sold out of food so quickly. Next, they aim to do the same at a Buffalo Wild Wings.
Seth, a junior in the organization, said they're only getting started.
"We're not stopping because our goal is just to do good for our community," Seth said, "because we are NHS."
You can help Feed the Love by donating to our virtual food drive.
If you're in need of food, you can call 773-247-FOOD or click here to locate a food pantry near you.
