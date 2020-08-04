Niles officer killed in motorcycle crash honored with procession

NILES, Ill. (WLS) -- The community came out Monday night to honor a retired Niles Police detective killed in a motorcycle crash in Texas.Sergeant Joseph Lazo's remains arrived at O'Hare Airport and the procession took him through the community and past the Niles Police Department.Retired Detective Joseph Paglia and Community Service Officer Michael White also died in the crash.Paglia and White were both members of the Chicago chapter of Thin Blue Line Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club.Paglia served as president of the Chicago chapter and was a retired officer with the Niles City Police Department.Paglia worked part-time as a security guard at ABC7.