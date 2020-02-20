No bond for Chicago man charged in sexual assault of girl, 3, at River North restaurant

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago man has been charged in the sexual assault of a 3-year-old girl inside a bathroom of a River North restaurant earlier this week.

Chicago police said 34-year-old Christopher Puente has been charged with one felony count of predatory criminal sexual assault after the incident inside the former Rock N Roll McDonald's at 600 N. Clark St. on Monday.

Authorities said they responded to a call in the 500-block of North Dearborn Street early Tuesday morning when they recognized Puente from surveillance photos. Police arrested him for criminal trespass and then during their investigation confirmed just days earlier, Puente was wanted for the criminal sexual assault of the girl.

The little girl was in the bathroom on Monday morning when Puente allegedly pulled her into a stall and sexually assaulted her. She was hospitalized after the incident.

Puente was denied bond in court Thursday. He has been previously convicted of burglary, forgery, trespassing, domestic battery and related offenses.

The crime comes as a shock to those that frequent the McDonald's.

"Just to think something like that could happen, I mean my son is 3 years old, this is such a crazy world we are living in it just scares me," said customer Joe Briseno.
