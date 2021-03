Non-alcoholic brewery Big Drop claims to be world's 1st dedicated to alcohol-free beer; US brews produced in Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's a growing trend in beverage sales: nonalcoholic beer. Several research firms found sales were up more than 30% last year.Top-selling brands like Heineken and Sam Adams are in the game. Big Drop Brewing only makes non-alcoholic beer.The company was founded in London, and here in the U.S., beers are brewed in Chicago.Big Drop claims to be the world's first craft brewery dedicated to non-alcoholic beer. The founders wanted to create the same styles you can get from microbreweries, like pale ales and stouts, but without alcohol.In Chicago, the beers are available at Great Central Brewing Co. for curbside pick-up. That's where the beers are brewed.The company is planning to expand retail sales across Illinois and other parts of the Midwest.