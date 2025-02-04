Black-owned Diversey House brewery set to open in Logan Square

Diversey House is a merger between Steep Ravine and Moor's Brewing Company

Diversey House opens Wednesday in Logan Square, merging two award-winning breweries. Steep Ravine and Moor's Brewing Company.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- We're celebrating Black History Month on ABC7.

All month long we're highlighting black owned businesses.

It's one of the country's rising Black-owned breweries.

Moor's Brewing co-founders Jamhal Johnson and Damon Patton joined ABC7 to talk about the new space, what it feels like to be one of the first Black-owned taprooms in Logan Square and what it means to open during Black History Month.

Executive chef Marc Anthony Bynum also joined to share about what to expect from the food at Diversey House.