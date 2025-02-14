Chicago Black-owned business Funkytown Brewery seeking help to open taproom on West Side

It's Black History Month 2025, and Chicago Black-owned business Funkytown Brewery is seeking help to open a taproom near United Center.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Some first-time entrepreneurs are breaking barriers and savoring success in the craft beer industry.

Now, they are working to open their first taproom in Chicago.

During Black History Month, the owners are working to realize a new dream.

The local Black-owned brewery is on a mission to bring its craft beer to more people, but, first, they need a taproom to call their own.

The owners say it's about more than just beer.

It's about community, culture and accessibility.

Inside the bustling incubator Pilot Project Brewing, Funkytown Brewery is thriving.

"So, we've been on the market since October 2021, growing rapidly," said Rich Broomfield, co-founder and CEO of Funkytown.

ABC7 Chicago covered the Funkytown team about two years ago, and the men have been grinding ever since.

"We got into the United Center, Soldier Field, Guaranteed Rate, Wrigley Field, Whole Foods, Jewel, Binny's, Mariano's. We expanded to Wisconsin, expanded into northern Indiana," Broomfield said.

Right now, Funkytown operates by distributing its beer to select bars and grocery stores.

Now, it's working to open a taproom near the United Center, adding to the revitalization of the West Side.

"United Center doesn't have the most fun let out," Broomfield said. "We need those third spaces. Those are where the conversations happen. And like, we're just here to take our own space, our own niche and view on hospitality and bringing a product that everybody's familiar with."

The brewery is three months into a fundraising campaign, seeking investors and community backers to help turn their dream into reality.

But there are some roadblocks.

"We're first-time entrepreneurs," Broomfield said. "We started this business with $3,500 in our business account."

Research shows that Black entrepreneurs face more barriers when it comes to accessing capital.

A report from the Federal Reserve found that Black business owners are more likely to be denied loans and receive less funding compared to their white counterparts.

"That's not, it's not realistic. There's no rich uncle or aunt that's going to get it started with $50 or $100K. You just kind of have to bootstrap it yourself," Broomfield said.

The brewery's owners say this is about more than just business; it's also about breaking barriers.

"We want to make sure that we're accessible by public transit and by the underserved groups that don't have craft breweries in their neighborhoods," Broomfield said. "You got to be intentional if you want to reach people, and that's what we're going to do, intentional in our outreach."

The owners say they believe in their product, and the numbers speak for themselves.

"Think about it if we actually had some funds behind us this whole time. Funkytown would be a household name," Broomfield said.

Funkytown Brewery says it's working to raise $5 million to buy the new building on the West Side.

From there, they will outfit it and hire more staff.