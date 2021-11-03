baby delivery

It's a boy! Norridge police officers help deliver baby at home

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
NORRIDGE, Ill. (WLS) -- A Norridge family welcomed a healthy baby boy into their family last week with the help of three police officers.

The officers were called to a home last Wednesday for a mother in trouble with her pregnancy.

When they arrived, they found the expected mother in the process of giving birth.

One officer acted quickly to help the mother, while two other officers watched the family's three other children.

Norwood Park Fire Protection District Paramedics soon arrived on the scene and took over.

Before they took mom and the newborn to the hospital, paramedics introduced the new family member to his older siblings.

"They were just jumping up and down, and so excited," said one of the paramedics.

"It was such a privilege to not only be part of one of the best days of this family's life, but one of that family member's first day of their life," added another.

We're happy to say the mother and baby, named Greg, are both doing well!

"We forever have a special link to this family and baby Greg. It's something that is very special," said a third.

The officers dropped off gifts for the baby and his mother gave one of the officers a St. Michael coin. He's the patron saint of police officers.
