Nationwide arrest warrant issued for suspect in Norridge attack that injured 78-year-old man

A nationwide arrest warrant has been issued Nassar Khoury, accused of attacking an 78-year-old Najdat Bittar in his Norridge yard.

NORRIDGE, Ill. (WLS) -- A nationwide arrest warrant has been issued for the person accused of attacking an elderly man in suburban Norridge.

Police said on Friday, April 28 they received a call in the early afternoon to the 4800-block of North Chester for a battery and possible home invasion. When officers arrived, they found the man in the backyard.

Police said he was attacked by a group of three masked men in the backyard of the home, which belongs to his daughter. Police said the group never made it into the home.

Nassar Khoury is charged with aggravated battery. Police said he is one of the three men seen going into Najdat Bittar's back yard and beating him.

The entire attack was caught on surveillance video. It shows three people wearing masks approach the back door and then take off. Moments later, Bittar walks outside and tries to run after them. About a minute after that you can see him walk back from behind the garage, badly injured.

His daughter said he had been badly beaten and was hospitalized for three days in critical condition. He is now recovering at home.