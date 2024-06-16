2 critically injured in shooting at party in North Chicago, police say

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. (WLS) -- Two people were critically injured in a shooting at a party in the north suburbs early Sunday morning, police said.

North Chicago police said the shooting happened around 2 a.m. in the 2100-block of Prospect Avenue.

Two victims were transported to a local hospital in critical condition, police said. Police did not immediately provide information about their ages or genders.

What led up to the shooting was not immediately clear.

No one is in custody and North Chicago police are investigating.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.