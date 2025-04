Chopper 7 over firefighter response to house fire in Naperville

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- Chopper 7 was over the scene as firefighters worked the scene of a house fire in the west suburbs.

The home is located on Locust Ct near Birchwood Drive in Naperville, video shows.

Chopper 7 was over the scene at about 11:10 a.m. showing the damage left by the fire.

Fire crews were mostly focused in the garage of the home.

No information was made available by officials.