Des Plaines teacher charged with battery after accused of physical contact with 4 students: police

DES PLAINES, Ill. (WLS) -- A teacher in Des Plaines has been charged after four young students say she physically hurt them while at school.

District 62 officials were made aware of the alleged incidents at North Elementary School on January 11 and immediately notified the Des Plaines Police Department school resource officer.

During an investigation, officials said it was revealed that a 7-year-old boy, two 7-year-old girls and an 8-year-old girl claim their teacher, 44-year-old Lai Ying T. Escobedo, of Palatine, made physical contact with them by pulling their ears, striking them in the head with a folder or closed fist, and pushing their heads towards the tables they sit at. None of the children were seriously injured, officials added.

The incidents allegedly occurred between December 21, 2022 and January 11, 2023, according to police.

Escobedo was immediately removed from her duties pending further investigation and she has been charged with four counts of misdemeanor battery, police said.

She is expected in court April 3 at 9 a.m. at the Skokie Court House.