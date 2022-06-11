Man stops dog attacking woman on North Side near Kildare and Cornelia

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man sprang into action to stop a dog from attacking a woman on the city's North Side Friday.The incident happened in the 3400-block of North Kildare near Cornelia.George Sinowiec said he's familiar with the dog. When he heard yelling, he ran out of his home."I was able to sit down on him, I'm a big guy so my weight was able to keep him down," he said. "And I had to stay there until the cops arrived."Chicago police confirmed the responded to that block for a report of a vicious dog.Police said officers spoke with the victim at the hospital to determine what happened. They have not released a police narrative of the incident, nor said released any further details.It was not known if any charges are pending Friday night.