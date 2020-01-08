Northbrook Louis Vuitton robbery suspect photos released; Chicago store robbed on same night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Police have released images of five people they suspect of robbing a Louis Vuitton store in north suburban Northbrook Monday night.

The robbery took place on the same day as a similar robbery in Chicago on Michigan Avenue.

In the Northbrook robbery, a group of five suspects, believed to be teenagers, entered the store at Northbrook Court at about 7:30 p.m. and grabbed approximately $20,000 worth of purses and ran out of the store.

No one was injured. Witnesses told police that the suspects ran to a white sedan and fled the scene at a high rate of speed eastbound on Lake Cook Road.

Police footage from the squad car of an officer who happened to be at the mall at the time shows the car speeding away. An officer tried to pull the car of thieves over for speeding, but they got away.

That officer did not know about the theft at the time he tried to pull the car over.

Northbrook police have been in contact with Chicago police, but it is not known if the thefts are related.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagonear north sidenorthbrookchicago crimerobberychicago police department
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Aurora man shares harrowing ordeal after being kidnapped, shot in Mexico
Iran launches missiles at Iraq air bases housing US troops: officials
'Jeopardy James' Naperville watch party raises funds for pancreatic cancer
Viral New Year's Eve video leads to Gary man's arrest, 28 weapons recovered in search
CTA Red Line trains temporarily re-routed due to bomb scare at Grand
Hackers-for-hire in Iran have already fired first shots in Ill., Ind.
Ukrainian plane crashes near Tehran, killing all on board: Iranian official
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, not as breezy, cold Wednesday
Joliet City Council votes to build water pipeline to Lake Michigan
Child hit by foul ball has permanent brain injury, attorney says
Man accused of eating part of victim in gruesome mutilation death, police say
Man charged in beating death of baby in Chicago Lawn
More TOP STORIES News