GENEVA, Ill. (WLS) -- The Northern Illinois Food Bank is preparing to meet the growing need for food and resources as COVID-19 spreads throughout the Chicago suburbs and throughout northern Illinois.
"We are open for business, we are in disaster mode," said Director and CEO Julie Yurko.
"Every day, prior to the (coronavirus) crisis, we know there are 400,000 (people) in the suburbs of Chicago and northern Illinois that don't have enough to eat. That is growing dramatically during the crisis."
Volunteers gathered today at the food bank warehouse to prepare over 6,000 boxes of emergency food supply to distribute throughout the region.
Northern Illinois Food Bank is also organizing 20 mobile food pantries and feeding 3,600 children everyday, Yurko said.
The food bank's sister organization, Greater Chicago Food Depository, is organizing similar efforts to support those with food insecurity throughout Cook County.
Both organizations continue to recruit new volunteers as the demand increases, and are actively seeking donations of money and food.
Yurko directed those in need of food toward SolveHungerToday.org, along with a new hotline: 844-600-SNAP.
Northern Illinois Food Bank goes into "disaster mode" as COVID-19 increases food insecurity in Chicago suburbs
CORONAVIRUS ILLINOIS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More