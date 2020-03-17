Emergency food boxes prepared by Greater Chicago Food Depository as food insecurity grows during COVID-19 outbreak

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Greater Chicago Food Depository is packaging and delivering tens of thousands of emergency food supply boxes throughout the region during the COVID-19 outbreak to combat growing food insecurity.
"We know that - with all of the school closures and business closing - that lower income families, hourly workers will be disproportionately affected by this crisis," said spokesman Greg Trotter.
"So we're very concerned about a rising need in our community. A rising food insecurity.
Each box contains a series of essential food ingredients along with non-perishables.This week alone, the depository is preparing about 27,000 boxes. They only expect that number to grow in the weeks to come.
Trotter directed those looking to help to the depository's website, where they can make donations. The organization is also still accepting volunteers to help pack boxes.
Volunteers are working in groups of 10 and fewer, with extra space between each person to maintain a healthy work space.
"The money really helps us right now because this is going to be a massive effort. Because we're a food bank, it allows us to buy food at cost, so we can really stretch those dollars and can buy what's most needed," Trotter said.
"Certainly the heart-warming side of a crisis like this is seeing people come together to help our neighbors in need."
If you are experiencing food insecurity, visit the Greater Chicago Food Depository maps to find the nearest food bank to your home. Some banks have changed their hours and procedures during the coronavirus pandemic, so be sure to look online or call ahead.
