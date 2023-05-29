Northwestern Wildcats women's lacrosse team brings home national championship after 11 year drought

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- It's celebration time in Evanston after Northwestern University's women's lacrosse team brought home their first national championship in more than a decade.

A huge group of fans met the team bus to welcome them home Monday.

"I think we're all just super happy to have a group of people supporting us. I think even if we lost they'd be just as happy to see us coming home," said Izzy Scane, lacrosse player.

Scane took home the Most Valuable Player trophy after scoring four goals as the Wildcast trounced Boston College in Sunday's championship game in Cary, N.C. Coach Kelly Amonte Hiller won her eighth national championship, which was also the first since 2012.

"We want to take a moment to enjoy this. It's too special to think ahead. We want to live in the present and savor every moment," she said.

Amonte Hiller started a lacrosse dynasty at Northwestern after the team's first national championship in 2005. The Wildcats were the first college team outside the Eastern Time Zone to ever win. They went on to win six more titles, winning fans and promoting the sport in the Midwest in the process.

Women's lacrosse has become the most successful sport at Northwestern.

"This is special. This is a championship program. It's a dynasty and we want to keep it going," said Athletic Director Derrick Gragg.

While it's been 11 years since Northwestern last brought home a championship, they want to enjoy this but the next one may not take so longer. Northwestern enters its next season as the favorite to win again.