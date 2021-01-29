Norwegian American Hospital renamed Humboldt Park Health

CHICAGO (WLS) -- After 125 years, Norwegian American Hospital has been renamed Humboldt Park Health to better reflect the community it serves.
Hospital leaders introduced the new Humboldt Park Health name Thursday morning. It's meant to honor the West Side community, which is largely Latino and Black.
The new name takes effect immediately. Signs outside the hospital reflect the new name, though signs actually on the building will be changed at a later date.
