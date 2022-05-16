chicago proud

'Bengals helping Bengals': Oak Forest HS Key Club raises $1K for daughter of alumni with cancer

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Oak Forest HS students raise $1K for daughter of alumni with cancer

OAK FOREST, Ill. (WLS) -- The DeVries family said they are forever grateful for a donation that will help make their daughter's life better.

Oak Forest High School students proudly presented a $1,000 check to Erin DeVries. She and her husband are both alumni, and their 6-year-old daughter, "Maggie," is battling brain cancer.

"We don't want her life to be cancer and being in the hospital," Erin said. "We want her life to be horseback riding lessons and cheerleading and dance class and being wrapped up in love by our community and her family, and, because of you guys and things like this, we're able to do that."

The donation was made possible by the Oak Forest High School Key Club, with a mission to donate their change to a program called "Pennies for Patients." This year, Maggie was their main recipient.

"We do a competition of which second hour can raise the most money, and so, this year, Miss Galloway's class, which is standing right here, they dominated everyone," said Gary Andruch, Oak Forest High School Key Club leader.

The Key Club placed boxes in those second-hour classrooms, and, in three weeks, they had raised over $1,000.

RELATED: 'Run to Remember' raises millions for families of CPD officers killed, injured in line of duty

"We really bought into the idea that every little bit helps. So we all wanted to do as best we could and started with some change here and there, and by the end of it we were giving full dollar bills," said Chris List, an Oak Forest High School student.

"You don't really have to get them to buy in when it's something that's the Bengals helping Bengals," teacher Lynn Galloway said.

Maggie's mom Erin said she wished she could say Maggie will someday grow up to raise money for brain cancer, too, but her form of cancer has no cure.

"So my hope is that we get as many good days as possible with Maggie, and that they're good days for Maggie; whatever can get us good days for Maggie, where she's having fun, is all I can hope for," she said.

The Key Club is very proud of their efforts, and next year they are setting their goals even higher.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyoak forestcancerchicago proudfundraiser
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO PROUD
Yes, Chef! culinary camp now year-round for CPS students
South Side English teacher celebrates Golden Apple Award with dance
Brothers revisit last Pullman Standard rail car they helped build
Naperville teen becomes youngest American woman to climb Everest
TOP STORIES
Mayor Lightfoot announces changes to citywide curfew
Alleged Buffalo shooter's prior threat, hospital stay face scrutiny
33 shot, 5 fatally, in weekend violence, Chicago police say
Arby's manager urinated in milkshakes for sexual gratification: police
Amber Heard tells jury Depp hallucinated at end of marriage
Buttigieg sends $5B to cities for safety as road deaths soar
Boy, 14, killed in north suburban shooting, police say
Show More
Shooter fired 50 rounds in Buffalo supermarket attack: Police
Girl Scouts to host virtual event for new initiative
McDonald's leaving Russia altogether amid Russia-Ukraine war
Calls for cooling ordinance grow after 3 found dead in Rogers Park
Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, breezy Monday
More TOP STORIES News